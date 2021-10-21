The Sheards

Cast

Bishop J. Drew Sheard

Cast Member

Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr. is a native of Detroit and comes from a prestigious lineage of preachers and pastors. Aside from being a pastor, Bishop Sheard has served in quite a few leadership roles in the Church of God in Christ, Inc.; the largest African-American Pentecostal denomination in the world. He has served as the international youth department president and chairman of the AIM (Auxiliary in Missions) convention.

J. Drew Sheard II

Cast Member

J. Drew caught the attention of super producer Pharrell Williams and was later the youngest signee to Star Trak. J. Drew is also moving forward as a mainstream R&B artist with hopes to push his signature sound to the limit. 

Karen Clark-Sheard

Cast Member

Karen is the youngest daughter of gospel legend Dr. Mattie Moss-Clark. She's been performing since the 70s, and her solo career has influenced some of the most well-known artists in contemporary music, including Mariah Carey, Faith Evans, and Missy Elliott.

Kierra Sheard

Cast Member

Kierra Sheard is the first child born to gospel superstar mother Karen Clark-Sheard, and world renowned Pastor Bishop J. Drew Sheard. She has made a name for herself in the music scene, and continues to solidify her place among some of gospel's most talented artists.

About The Sheards

The Sheards follows the lives of Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr., gospel icon Karen Clark Sheard and their children Kierra and J. Drew, who aspire to have mainstream success and still live by faith.