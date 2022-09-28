Tyler Perry's Zatima
- 00:30Tyler Perry's Zatima Comes to BETTrailerA romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, coming to BET on May 31 at 10/9c.
- 01:00A New Ride-or-Die Power Couple Is Here on ZatimaTrailerZac and Fatima are getting serious and moving in together, but there are plenty of bumps on the road to a happily ever after on Zatima, now streaming on BET+.09/28/2022
- 01:00Tyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+TrailerTemptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.03/24/2023
About
BET+ ORIGINAL. In this spinoff of Tyler Perry's Sistas, Zac and Fatima take a huge step to strengthen their bond, but new friends and past actions interfere with their blossoming relationship.