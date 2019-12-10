OPEN CASTING CALL FOR THE NEW BET NETWORKS MINI-SERIES UPTOWN

Based on the famous "Uptown Records" the RECORD LABEL - WE ARE SEEKING talent to portray "MARY J. BLIGE" "HEAVY D / THE BOYZ" "LL COOL J" "JODECI" "AARON HALL of GUY."

If you can believably portray the 90's version of these Superstars AND you can ACT SING RAP DANCE THEN WE WANT TO SEE YOU!

Newark, NJ

Where: Newark Symphony Hall 1020 Broad St. Newark, NJ 07102

Open Casting Call Participants may line up at Newark Symphony Hall

When: 8:00AM | Doors open at 9:00AM

Friday December 13, 2019 (First 250 to sign up & receive a number will be seen)

AND

Saturday December 14, 2019 (First 250 to sign up & receive a number will be seen)

How:

· Open Casting Call Participants may line up at Newark Symphony Hall no earlier than 8:00AM on Friday, December 13th & Saturday December 14th

· Open Casting Call doors will open at 9AM

· Auditions begin at 10:00AM

· All Participants will receive an Open Casting Call number upon entry

You Must have a number to be seen!

· Participants are not guaranteed an audition.

What you need to do:

· prepare a Song/Rap (a cappella only)

ANY SONG from Mary J. Blige, Guy, Jodeci, LL Cool J or Heavy D

· show us your best Dance Moves

What you need to bring:

· Your talent, a picture, a pen or pencil!

What you need to remember:

· Avoid wearing white or stripes

· No musical accompaniment of any kind!

· Minors Must be Accompanied by a parent or guardian who is Over 18 years old

Dallas, TX

When: Friday January 17, 2020 | Location info coming soon!