Calling All Hairdressers: Kim Kimble Wants YOU for a New BET Show!

Are you gifted with the shears and clippers? If so, we want YOU. Famed hairstylist Kim Kimble is looking for licensed hairstylists who are obsessed with all the latest hair trends, and embody what’s HOT, NEW & NEXT to hit the hair scene?

Sound like you? Then hit us up! We're looking for the best hairstylists all over the country to bring their A-game to their stage and battle it out in over-the-top hair challenges on our new competition series, Making the Cut.

If you’re bold, fierce and hungry for the opportunity to be coached and mentored by Kim Kimble and become the next big celebrity stylist,tget in touch with us at CelebrityHairstylistShow@gmail.com!

Send the casting team the following information:

• Name

• Age

• Hometown

• Cell Phone

• Email

• # of Years of Experience

• IG handle

Tell us your story! Be creative. Tell us why you’re the perfect hairstylist to compete & why this opportunity is so important to you!



You MUST INCLUDE:

1) One recent photo of yourself AND

2) Three photos of your favorite hair creations!

*** Must be a U.S. Citizen & 18 years old or older with a valid license to be considered.

Best of luck, and we'll see you in the salon!