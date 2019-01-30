BET Announces Headliners for BET Experience 2019

BET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF ITS STAR-STUDDED STAPLES CENTER CONCERT LINE-UP FOR ITS CULTURE-DEFINING SEVENTH ANNUAL BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE PRESENTED

BY COCA-COLA®

This year’s STAPLES Center CONCERTS will feature some of today’s hottest artists including

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd, Bri Steves on FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AND

Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Starting TODAY, January 30 Visit The Official BET Experience page for Pre-Sale and

VIP Packages at https://www.betexperience.com

New York, NY- January 30, 2019 - BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse and world-class player in the live experiences space, announces first wave of today’s hottest artists that will take STAPLES Center stage at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® taking place Thursday, June 20- Sunday, June 23. On Friday, June 21 the star-studded line-up includes Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves. On Saturday, June 22 Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls take the stage to close out the BET Experience STAPLES Center concerts. Additional dates and performers will be announced soon.

BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will deliver the ultimate four-day event that will showcase the best in culture, music and entertainment. Interactive and ticketed events at the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center will include new and returning fan-favorite activations that include the Celebrity Basketball Game, Celebrity Meet & Greets, seminars and more. More details and line-ups for BET Fan Fest will be announced soon.

VIP Packages for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE will go on sale starting TODAY, January 30, 2019 at 11 AM PST and are better than ever. In addition to VIP amenities throughout the weekend and incredible seats for STAPLES Center shows, four levels of BETX VIP Packages offer guests the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly anticipated BET Awards, broadcast live from Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum, Gold Plus and Gold Packages can be found by visiting https://www.betexperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will go on sale Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10 AM (PST). Tickets will be available at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.

Follow the BET Experience on Twitter @betexperience for the latest and greatest and join the hottest conversation by using #BETEXPERIENCE. Feel free to also check us out online at http://www.betexperience.com.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)(NASDAQ:VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA®

BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse, once again brings the BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE (BETX), June 20 - 23, 2019 presented by Coca-Cola®. This four-day event will be filled with music concerts taking place at The Novo by Microsoft and STAPLES Center; the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center including seminars, celebrity basketball games, celebrity meet & greets; and other special interactive events. The weekend will be capped off with the “BET Awards” on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Microsoft Theater.

