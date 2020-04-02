BET NETWORKS UPFRONT 2020

BET NETWORKS: SIMPLY STRONGER

Upfront 2020 Claims and Sourcing

BET LINEAR

#1 CABLE NET AAs TOTAL DAY

PRIME SHARE GROWTH UP 3 QUARTERS IN A ROW Adults 18+

-Source: Star Multitrak, Program-based Daypart Combo, BETN Sales Prime (M-F 7p-12a, Sat-Su 6p-12a), based on Qtr-Hr Avg, Live+SD Cvg Share%, BET, CY19 (12/31/18-12/29/19) Qtr to Qtr Growth.

BET HAS THE TOP 4 NEW SCRIPTED CABLE SERIES AMONG AFRICAN AMERICANS

#1 TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL

#2 TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS

#3 GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

#4 AMERICAN SOUL

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Cable | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Originals on home network only | Excludes Repeats, Sports, News, Kids, Specials, and <2 Telecasts.

ORIGINALS VIEWERSHIP UP 150%

-Source: Nielsen Live + 3 |CYQ4 | P18-49 coverage rating for BET Original Premieres vs. YAGO

#1 BET AWARDS

#4 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

#5 BET HIP HOP AWARDS

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Excludes Love & Hip-Hop Awards (VH1) & Dear Mama (VH1)

SHOWS

BET AWARDS: #1 ON CABLE AMONG ALL 18-49 FIVE YEARS STRAIGHT

Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + Same Day Data unless otherwise specified | Cable Award Show historical data (P18-49) references: Measurement Period: CY02-CY19 by Year based on NHI Calendar (12/31/01-12/29/19)| Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm |Award Show airs on non-primary nets removed from Ranking| Ranked on Impressions (000)s

2019 BET HIP HOP AWARDS: 4.3M PREMIERE NIGHT VIEWERS

-Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + 3 | Reach based on 1 Min and EDAC networks (where available)

2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS: 4.8M PREMIERE NIGHT VIEWERS

-Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + 3 | Reach based on 1 Min and EDAC networks (where available)

Tyler Perry’s The Oval: #1 new scripted cable series

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-3/5/20, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: #2 new scripted cable series

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-3/5/20, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min

Games People Play: #1 New Scripted Cable Program among African-Americans

-Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 10/1/18-9/29/19, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min

BET HAS 3 of the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR CABLE AWARD SHOWS ANYWHERE ON TELEVISION (3 of TOP AWARD SHOWS ON CABLE ADULT 18-49)

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Excludes Love & Hip Hop Awards (VH1) & Dear Mama (VH1)

NAACP IMAGE AWARDS UP 448% /TENTPOLE VIEWERSHIP UP 448% (NAACP vs 2019)

--Source: Nielsen Live + SD | NAACP19 (03/30/19) vs. NAACP20 (02/22/20) |Cumulative sum of average impressions on 11-net Simulcast 2020 vs. 1-net broadcast (TV1) 2019

THE POWER OF CBS GIVES BET ACCESS TO TRIPLE THE VIEWERSHIP OVER THE COMPETITION.

--Source: Nielsen Live + SD | P18-49 | Combined avg imps of BET & CBS in Feb 2020 vs. next highest cable entertainment net (excludes primarily Sports, News, Kids, Animation nets)

DIGITAL/SOCIAL

BET DIGITAL MINUTES WATCHED UP 70% (YOY)

-Source: DOMO. YouTube Analytics, 1.1.19-12.31.19 vs 1.1.18-12.31.18

STREAMS UP 17% (YOY)

-Source: DOMO. YouTube Analytics, 1.1.19-12.31.19 vs 1.1.18-12.31.18

BET AWARDS ‘19 INSTAGRAM VIEWS UP 574%

-Source: ListenFirst, Tubular (6/23-6/24/19 vs. 6/24/-6/25/2018); Instagram includes in-feed and IGTV views from Tubular, IG Story n/a.

BET EXPERIENCE 2019

170K Attendees

ATTENDANCE UP 12% VS 2018

BET HER

SHARE UP 16% YOY

-Source: Nielsen Live + SD) | P18-49 | Measurement Period(s): 2018-19 BET Season (01/01/18-12/29/19), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | General Market stats based on ¼ program based.| Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.