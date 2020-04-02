BET NETWORKS UPFRONT 2020

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
BET NETWORKS: SIMPLY STRONGER
Upfront 2020 Claims and Sourcing
BET LINEAR
#1 CABLE NET AAs TOTAL DAY
PRIME SHARE GROWTH UP 3 QUARTERS IN A ROW Adults 18+
-Source: Star Multitrak, Program-based Daypart Combo, BETN Sales Prime (M-F 7p-12a, Sat-Su 6p-12a), based on Qtr-Hr Avg, Live+SD Cvg Share%, BET, CY19 (12/31/18-12/29/19) Qtr to Qtr Growth.
BET HAS THE TOP 4 NEW SCRIPTED CABLE SERIES AMONG AFRICAN AMERICANS
#1 TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL
#2 TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS
#3 GAMES PEOPLE PLAY
#4 AMERICAN SOUL
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Cable | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Originals on home network only | Excludes Repeats, Sports, News, Kids, Specials, and <2 Telecasts.
ORIGINALS VIEWERSHIP UP 150%
-Source: Nielsen Live + 3 |CYQ4 | P18-49 coverage rating for BET Original Premieres vs. YAGO
#1 BET AWARDS
#4 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS
#5 BET HIP HOP AWARDS
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Excludes Love & Hip-Hop Awards (VH1) & Dear Mama (VH1)
SHOWS
BET AWARDS: #1 ON CABLE AMONG ALL 18-49 FIVE YEARS STRAIGHT
Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + Same Day Data unless otherwise specified | Cable Award Show historical data (P18-49) references: Measurement Period: CY02-CY19 by Year based on NHI Calendar (12/31/01-12/29/19)| Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm |Award Show airs on non-primary nets removed from Ranking| Ranked on Impressions (000)s
2019 BET HIP HOP AWARDS: 4.3M PREMIERE NIGHT VIEWERS
-Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + 3 | Reach based on 1 Min and EDAC networks (where available)
2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS: 4.8M PREMIERE NIGHT VIEWERS
-Source: The Nielsen Company | Live + 3 | Reach based on 1 Min and EDAC networks (where available)
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: #1 new scripted cable series
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-3/5/20, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: #2 new scripted cable series
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-3/5/20, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min
Games People Play: #1 New Scripted Cable Program among African-Americans
-Nielsen Live + SD, P18-49, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 10/1/18-9/29/19, excluding sports, kids, news, rankings on impressions (000), 2+ telecast min
BET HAS 3 of the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR CABLE AWARD SHOWS ANYWHERE ON TELEVISION (3 of TOP AWARD SHOWS ON CABLE ADULT 18-49)
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | CY is based on NHI Calendar, CY19 is through 12/29/2019 | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | Award Shows on home network only | Excludes Love & Hip Hop Awards (VH1) & Dear Mama (VH1)
NAACP IMAGE AWARDS UP 448% /TENTPOLE VIEWERSHIP UP 448% (NAACP vs 2019)
--Source: Nielsen Live + SD | NAACP19 (03/30/19) vs. NAACP20 (02/22/20) |Cumulative sum of average impressions on 11-net Simulcast 2020 vs. 1-net broadcast (TV1) 2019
THE POWER OF CBS GIVES BET ACCESS TO TRIPLE THE VIEWERSHIP OVER THE COMPETITION.
--Source: Nielsen Live + SD | P18-49 | Combined avg imps of BET & CBS in Feb 2020 vs. next highest cable entertainment net (excludes primarily Sports, News, Kids, Animation nets)
DIGITAL/SOCIAL
BET DIGITAL MINUTES WATCHED UP 70% (YOY)
-Source: DOMO. YouTube Analytics, 1.1.19-12.31.19 vs 1.1.18-12.31.18
STREAMS UP 17% (YOY)
-Source: DOMO. YouTube Analytics, 1.1.19-12.31.19 vs 1.1.18-12.31.18
BET AWARDS ‘19 INSTAGRAM VIEWS UP 574%
-Source: ListenFirst, Tubular (6/23-6/24/19 vs. 6/24/-6/25/2018); Instagram includes in-feed and IGTV views from Tubular, IG Story n/a.
BET EXPERIENCE 2019
170K Attendees
ATTENDANCE UP 12% VS 2018
BET HER
SHARE UP 16% YOY
-Source: Nielsen Live + SD) | P18-49 | Measurement Period(s): 2018-19 BET Season (01/01/18-12/29/19), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | General Market stats based on ¼ program based.| Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS