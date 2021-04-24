Hosted by Midori Amae, Urban Beauty is the first and only syndicated TV show dedicated to hair, health, makeup, style and fashion through a multicultural lens.
- 19:57Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Drea Nicole & No Lost SoleRahama Wright opens up about empowering Black women entrepreneurs in Africa, Dr. Nia Banks shares facial rejuvenation tips, and photographer Drea Nicole talks about building her clientele.04/24/2021
- 19:18Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
SerayahGwen Jimmere shares her journey as a haircare entrepreneur, Miko Underwood opens up about launching the first sustainable denim brand in Harlem, and Serayah reveals her skincare routine.04/17/2021
- 20:01Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Siobhan BellAlicia Scott talks about creating shade-inclusive, clean makeup, Siobhan Bell gets into her beauty routine, The Honey Pot founder Beatrice Dixon shares her feminine care journey and more.04/10/2021
- 19:23Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Melissa L. WilliamsKim Lewis shares how her natural hair journey paved the way for CurlMix, Deidre Jefferies reveals how she got into fashion, and Melissa L. Williams shows off her daily beauty routine.04/03/2021
- 19:50
S1 • E1
MonicaMonique Rodriguez reveals the tragedy that led to her multi-million-dollar beauty empire, hairstylist Tahirah Carter talks about her road to success, and Monica shares her skincare routine.04/01/2021
About Urban Beauty TV
Urban Beauty uses a multicultural lens to showcase the latest products and trends in hair, health, makeup, style and fashion, and gives a closer look at the beauty routines of pop culture personalities.