Urban Beauty TV
Spend time with fashion and beauty's most innovative figures as they explore the hottest new cosmetic products and offer expert tips to look and feel like your most beautiful you.
S2 • E4
Wedding EditionActors Perri Camper and Jeremie Rivers give an inside look into their wedding journey, from meeting and falling in love to getting engaged and planning a Hollywood-themed ceremony.09/03/2022
S2 • E3
Dorion Renaud, Tamela Mann and Sherrel SampsonButtah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud recounts receiving Beyoncé's stamp of approval, Drea Nicole photographs Tamela Mann for IMPACT Magazine, and Sherrel Sampson reveals what makes Canviiy special.08/20/2022
S2 • E2
Toccara Jones, Jarrett Manning and Monique GloverToccara Jones shows off her line of intimate apparel for curvy women, dentist Jarrett Manning promotes healthy hair and healthy smiles, and Monique Glover shares her mineral-based cosmetics.08/14/2022
S2 • E1
Kenya Moore, Apryl Witherspoon and LaVonndra JohnsonKenya Moore touts her haircare line, Apryl Witherspoon details her journey from nurse practitioner to aesthetics entrepreneur, and LaVonndra Johnson reveals her signature skincare process.08/06/2022