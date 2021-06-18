Who Said That Sh!t
Ryan Davis gets celebrities to put their Culture Cards on the line to see if they can identify quotes from pop culture figures.
S1 • E6
Masika KalyshaMulti-hyphenate talent Masika Kalysha tries to correctly attribute quotes, like Jay-Z lyrics and book excerpts, in order to maintain her culture card.06/18/2021
S1 • E5
Lyrica AndersonSinger-songwriter Lyrica Anderson proves that she's well versed in song lyrics, but risks losing her culture card over Ryan's pop culture quotes from Will Smith, Ice Cube and Eartha Kitt.06/11/2021
S1 • E4
Teairra MariR&B singer Teairra Mari doesn't stutter as she tears her way through Ryan's carefully crafted pop culture quotes from Kamala Harris, Issa Rae and Nicki Minaj, leaving Ryan in shock.06/04/2021
S1 • E3
Eric BellingerEric Bellinger risks losing his culture card if he can't answer Ryan's pop culture questions correctly, so here's hoping Eric has seen "Friday," loves J. Cole and knows a few Cardi B lyrics.05/28/2021
S1 • E2
Ray JTo defend his culture card, Ray J must try to guess famous quotes from Kanye West, Jack Harlow, Kobe Bryant and himself.05/21/2021
S1 • E1
Too $hortRapper Too $hort puts his culture card on the line when he tries to identify the origin of famous quotes, including a line from "Queen & Slim" and lyrics from Big Pun and Young Thug songs.05/19/2021