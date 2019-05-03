- 10:24
Ep 8
Cliff Vmir Needs His Team to DeliverCliff Vmir worries that his dancers and choreographer aren't on the same page as he prepares for his fan appreciation party.03/05/2019
- 10:26
Ep 7
Cliff Vmir Wants to Show Fans Another SideCliff Vmir plans his fan appreciation party, catches up with Shekinah Jo, and tries to get Jade and Monique on the same page.03/03/2019
- 10:58
Ep 6
"Real Housewives" Star Marlo Hampton Gets a MakeoverCliff and the crew prep for Marlo Hampton of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to come to the salon for a hair makeover.02/17/2019
- 10:55
Ep 5
Getting Down to BusinessLil' Mo gives Cliff advice on transitioning his success with wigs into a rap career, but his manager has her reservations about the jump.02/10/2019
- 10:19
Ep 4
Cliff Vmir Reveals Lace Frontal Wig SecretsCliff doesn't let getting served distract him from his lace wig class, and he later shares advice to his friend who's ready to come out.02/04/2019
- 09:46
Ep 3
Things Go from Bad to Worse at Cliff’s Lace Wig ClassThe show must go on after a last-minute change of address delays Cliff's lace wig class, and a big surprise catches him off guard.02/02/2019
- 10:08
Ep 2
Can Cliff Keep Carrying His Friends Across the Finish Line?Cliff gets frustrated when the rest of the crew brings drama to his photo shoot, and his management team worries it's taking a toll on him.01/27/2019
- 11:10
Ep 1
Inside Cliff Vmir's EmpireThe 21-year-old millionaire hairstylist to the stars -- who's worked with everyone from Cardi B to Lil' Mo -- gets candid about growing his brand and giving back to his fans.01/22/2019
About Wig Out
Celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir expands his brand and fan base while teaching wig classes, opening a home-base shop in Atlanta and pursuing his music career.