You Wore What?!
You Wore What?!
Look back at celebrity fashion fails of the 2000s, featuring commentary from the very stars guilty of rocking the offending styles themselves.
- 13:23
S1 • E6
27 Pieces, Pixie Cuts, Flip CurlsNatalie, Alonzo and EJ scoff at the mainstream popularity of 27 piece weaves, celebrate gorgeous celebrity pixie cuts and proclaim the timelessness of flip curls.08/10/2021
- 12:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Leather, Low-Rise Jeans, Velour SweatsuitsNatalie, Lamar and Alonzo weigh in on overdone fashion trends, including full-on leather, low-rise jeans that showcased snatched abs and celebrities rocking velour sweatsuits.08/03/2021
- 11:23
S1 • E4
Belly Shirts, Bedazzled Belts, Bad HatsNatalie, Ivy and Alonzo break down unexpectedly iconic fashion trends including bare midriff tops, accessories bedazzled beyond recognition and the revival of newsboy caps.07/27/2021
- 12:00
S1 • E3
Throwback Jerseys, Two-Toned Hair & Too Much DenimAlonzo, EJ and Natalie discuss the early years of two-toned hair and its modern evolution, the vintage basketball jersey movement, and the best and worst of the notorious denim overload.07/20/2021
- 12:48
S1 • E2
Men in Pink, Man Braids, Baggy ClothingNatalie, Alonzo and Lamar chat about formerly popular looks for men, including pink attire, braids and baggy clothing, and Lamar reveals how his time at college affected his evolving style.07/13/2021
- 10:54
S1 • E1
Bayangs, Bandanas, Boots with the FurNatalie, Ivy and Alonzo highlight their favorite bang looks, including Aaliyah's signature side swoop, praise the mix-and-match versatility of the bandana, and weigh in on furry footwear.07/06/2021