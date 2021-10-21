Zoe Ever After

Photo Galleries
Cast
Brandy NorwoodCast Member
Brandy Norwood
Brandy stars as newly single mom Zoe Moon, who's embarking on a newly fabulous life as the head of a rising cosmetics company — think of her as the Diddy of cosmetics. Zoe's got a lot on her plate, but she'll remain pretty while juggling it all.
Dorian MissickCast Member
Dorian Missick
Missick plays the role of boxing champion and Zoe's soon-to-be ex husband Gemini Moon. Although his cheating ways are the reason why he and Zoe are divorcing, Gemini still believes he can knock her off of her feet and win her back.
Haneefah WoodCast Member
Haneefah Wood
Give a twirl, Pearl! She's Zoe's determined publicist who has a six-month plan to get married. Honesty is Pearl's best policy and she always has Zoe's best interest at heart.
Ignacio SerrichioCast Member
Ignacio Serrichio
Miguel's the hunky contractor who's commissioned to fix Zoe's building — and her life in the process. Could Miguel be Zoe's next project?
Jaylon GordonCast Member
Jaylon Gordon
Gordon plays Zoe and Gemini's charismatic son, who is a ladies man just like his pops. An extremely bright, sensitive and caring kid, Xavier just wants to know his mom will be alright.
Tory Devon SmithCast Member
Tory Devon Smith
Smart. Sassy. Valenté is Zoe's No. 1 man, but some call him her assistant.