Zoe Ever After

Photo Galleries

Everyone Should Do This on Valentine's Day

11 Photos

7 Types of Guys All Women Should Date

7 Photos

Zoe Moon Fashion Files

5 Photos

5 Reasons Not to Date Your Friend's Ex

5 Photos

7 Go-To Breakup Foods

6 Photos

In the Lonely Hour: 10 Songs to Get Through a Breakup

11 Photos

The Single Mom's Dating Guide

4 Photos

Top 8 Things Dudes Do to Get You Back

8 Photos

To the Moon and Back: 'Zoe Ever After' Ep. 1 Recap

10 Photos

To the Moon and Back: 'Zoe Ever After' Ep. 2 Recap

10 Photos

Meet the Cast of Zoe Ever After

6 Photos

Cast

Brandy Norwood

Cast Member

Brandy stars as newly single mom Zoe Moon, who's embarking on a newly fabulous life as the head of a rising cosmetics company — think of her as the Diddy of cosmetics. Zoe's got a lot on her plate, but she'll remain pretty while juggling it all.

Dorian Missick

Cast Member

Missick plays the role of boxing champion and Zoe's soon-to-be ex husband Gemini Moon. Although his cheating ways are the reason why he and Zoe are divorcing, Gemini still believes he can knock her off of her feet and win her back.

Haneefah Wood

Cast Member

Give a twirl, Pearl! She's Zoe's determined publicist who has a six-month plan to get married. Honesty is Pearl's best policy and she always has Zoe's best interest at heart.

Ignacio Serrichio

Cast Member

Miguel's the hunky contractor who's commissioned to fix Zoe's building — and her life in the process. Could Miguel be Zoe's next project?

Jaylon Gordon

Cast Member

Gordon plays Zoe and Gemini's charismatic son, who is a ladies man just like his pops. An extremely bright, sensitive and caring kid, Xavier just wants to know his mom will be alright.

Tory Devon Smith

Cast Member

Smart. Sassy. Valenté is Zoe's No. 1 man, but some call him her assistant.