See Lauren London's Latest Major Hair Change

Published 2 hours ago

If you thought the mother of two fell off, well then you thought wrong. New-New 2.0 (a.k.a Lauren London) is back and better than ever. 

While typically not super active on social media, Lauren popped up over the weekend at the Revolt Music Conference in Miami. And, she has the pics to prove it.

She casually slayed in curve-hugging green dress with gal pal Cassie, showing off her cascading blonde locks.

 

A few days ago, Lauren was rocking a bob with a photo captioned: “On set getting this good weave cut by @maishaoliver,” sparking more rumors about ATL 2 again. 

Finger crossed, but they’ve been swirling around since 2015, so we won’t hold our breath! 

What do you think about Lauren’s sexy new look? 

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

