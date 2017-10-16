See Lauren London's Latest Major Hair Change

If you thought the mother of two fell off, well then you thought wrong. New-New 2.0 (a.k.a Lauren London) is back and better than ever.

While typically not super active on social media, Lauren popped up over the weekend at the Revolt Music Conference in Miami. And, she has the pics to prove it.

LA west side chick A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

She casually slayed in curve-hugging green dress with gal pal Cassie, showing off her cascading blonde locks.

Fuck y'all thought. 🏁 A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Kam and Kross Mama A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Wake up. A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

A few days ago, Lauren was rocking a bob with a photo captioned: “On set getting this good weave cut by @maishaoliver,” sparking more rumors about ATL 2 again. Finger crossed, but they’ve been swirling around since 2015, so we won’t hold our breath! What do you think about Lauren’s sexy new look?

Written by Janell M. Hickman