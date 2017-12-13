Blac Chyna Debuts New Green Hair But Is Still Rocking Playboi Carti's Chain

Taste the rainbow certainly rings true when it comes to Blac Chyna's hair. She's worn every single shade from red to teal to blonde. Listen, she even rocked a rainbow wig once. Just when you thought she was finished, the mother of two decided to hit us with a new hue right before Christmas. The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur posted a series of photos flaunting her new emerald green locks. See for yourself below:

💫Let It Glow, Let it Glow, Let it Glow 💫 “Baked Bronzing Powder” Lip “Perfection” @lashedcosmetics www.LashedCosmetics.com A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

We all know that Chyna is 100 percent all about her coins, she paired her look with two products from her Lashed Cosmetics line — specifically her Baked Bronzing Powder and Perfection Lipstick. While we're not 100 percent sure who is behind this custom wig slay, the queen of color wigs picked up her unit from one of her usual hair spots Kendra's Boutique.

Shmood 🤑 Hair | @kendrasboutique A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Oh, and if you look closely, she's still rocking her bae Playboi Carti's chain. Happy to see things are still going strong! Plus, she seems #unbothered about not being part of the annual Kardashian Christmas card despite Dream's bit debut. What do you think of the new look? Hit or miss?

Written by Yakira Young