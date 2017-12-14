THIRST TRAP! India Love Shows WAY More Than Her New Tan And Wig In Sexy IG Photo Shoot

A leather bikini in December? We guess so!

Published Yesterday

Looks like someone's taken a page from the Kardashian's book!

India Love knows exactly how to get a reaction out of those who follow her on Instagram — with a whopping 3.1 million followers, some may say she's a pro.

Yesterday (Dec. 13), the 21-year-old took the 'gram to show off her newly spray-tanned body with a series of sexy photos clad in a leather bikini. Not surprisingly, the photo quickly garnished a lot of likes. See the sexy flick below:

Thanks to celebrity spray-tan artist Isabel Alysa Vita of Dolcè Glow, India isn't rocking any tan lines in December. Oh, my! We estimate she must have paid between $80-$150 for the glow job.

We also couldn't help but notice she abandoned her colorful wigs in favor of a long black wig — complete with baby hair. We like!

We can't say we are bold enough to bare this much skin in December, but we give her kudos, because that's one way to spend the holidays! 

Is this the new #goals? Hit us in the comments below!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Brian Dowling/Getty Images)

