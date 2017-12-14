Fitness Guru Massy Arias Embraces Her Natural Curls With The Big Chop

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Fitness guru and CoverGirl model Massy Arias traded in her flatiron and opted to embrace her natural roots.
The celebrity fitness guru revealed via IG that she always wanted to have straight hair to be like her mom. But recently she decided to do the big chop and is embracing her natural curls for the sake of her daughter, Indi.
"I got tired of straightening my hair with heat, perms, and putting my scalp under so much stress being that I have mild scalp psoriasis," she wrote.
Although Massy is still figuring out how to work with her curls and which products to use, this fit mom doesn't regret this new look at all.
"Yesterday I chopped it all off so I can be all natural. Because I am more than my hair! I want indi to understand her heritage and relate to me. I want her to feel beautiful in her own skin," she shared.
The brains behind Massy's new cut was Amena BelledeSoleil. They filmed a video of her big chop journey together, and Massy plans to post the full YouTube video soon.
We can't wait to see it and wish Massy luck on the natural lifestyle!
(Photo: Massy Arias via Instagram)
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Jasmine Jordan just launched her own sneaker.
COMMENTS