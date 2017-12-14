Fitness Guru Massy Arias Embraces Her Natural Curls With The Big Chop

Fitness Guru Massy Arias Embraces Her Natural Curls With The Big Chop

After years of perms, heat and relaxers, she's had enough!

Published Yesterday

Fitness guru and CoverGirl model Massy Arias traded in her flatiron and opted to embrace her natural roots. 

The celebrity fitness guru revealed via IG that she always wanted to have straight hair to be like her mom. But recently she decided to do the big chop and is embracing her natural curls for the sake of her daughter, Indi

"I got tired of straightening my hair with heat, perms, and putting my scalp under so much stress being that I have mild scalp psoriasis," she wrote.

When I was 9 years old I asked my mom why my hair was curly and hers straight. I’m sure being a busy mom and having a different hair type than mine, my mom did what she thought was best for her lifestyle. Yesterday I chopped it all off so I can be all natural. Because I am more than my hair! I want indi to understand her heritage and relate to me. I want her to feel beautiful in her own skin. I got tired of straightening my hair with heat, perms, and putting my scalp under so much stress being that I have mild scalp psoriasis. So let’s see how I adapt to my natural hair and see these curls come in. STAY TUNED FOR THE YOUTUBE VIDEO WHERE I’LL BE SHARING THE WHOLE PROCESS WHERE @amenabelledesoleil CHOPS IT UP. What products do you guys recommend? Let’s hear them. I need tons of advice and I’m sure I have lots to learn. Thank you @simplybiancaalexa @sunkissalba for all the advice. To my @mawarriors let’s kill week 2 of our challenge! I spent all day cleaning up, grocery shopping, and cooking. This week I’m so focused to do better than ever! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #teamnatural #momlife #childofGod #bigchop _____________________________________________________________ Aquí tienen el producto final, hice lo que debí hacer hace mucho tiempo. Por mi hija! Cuando tenia 9 años le pregunté a mi mamá que porque mi cabello era rosado y el de ella era lacio. Yo se que mi madre hizo lo mejor que ella pensó que necesitaba en ese momento y allí viene ron los alisados y tratamientos para alisar el pelo. Ayer decidí cortármelo todo para comenzar una jornada en la cual volveré a mi estado natural. Yo quiero que mi hija se identifique conmigo. Que sepa que ella al natural es bella. Esperen el video donde les muestro el proceso. Llore, reí, y cuando llegue a casa encontré un esposo que le encantó mi decisión y ama como me veo. Gracias @amenabelledesoleil por el corte de pelo y tantos consejos. Esta será una jornada muy interesante. No se nada de cabello natural, así que estaré aprendiendo de mis amigas @simplybiancaalexa y @sunkissalba que ya me están dando muchísimos consejos. Tienen ustedes productos favoritos para pelo natural? A ver? Tomo notas! #hijadecristo

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

Although Massy is still figuring out how to work with her curls and which products to use, this fit mom doesn't regret this new look at all.

"Yesterday I chopped it all off so I can be all natural. Because I am more than my hair! I want indi to understand her heritage and relate to me. I want her to feel beautiful in her own skin," she shared.

Still figuring out this hair and what products are best for it. Not going to lie, I feel liberated. So happy I did it. I might shape this a bit more and grow it out... doing an at home hair mask tomorrow to condition and moisturize these curls. I’m finding myself wanting to work on getting better skin. I’m not leaving the house with my brows out of shape, and my lashes are on point (I learned how to put these bad boys on haha). How many of you have gone all the way natural? Oh, for those asking me about what Stef thinks, he loves it! _____________________________________________________________ Aún estoy tratando con este pelo mio natural y cuáles productos serán buenos para mi tipo de pelo. Estoy muy feliz que hice este cambio. Voy a darle un poco más de forma y a comenzar el proceso de crecer el pelo y ver mis rizos. Mañana estaré mostrándoles y compartiendo una mascarilla humectante casera. Noto que estoy cuidándome aún más. Mi piel, mis cejas, hasta aprendí cómo ponerme las pestañas para verme mucho más femenina. Esta jornada será muy gratificante. Quien de ustedes ya han tomado la decisión de dejarse el pelo al natural? WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #naturalhair #teamnatural #bigchop #childofGod

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

The brains behind Massy's new cut was Amena BelledeSoleil. They filmed a video of her big chop journey together, and Massy plans to post the full YouTube video soon. 

We can't wait to see it and wish Massy luck on the natural lifestyle! 

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Massy Arias via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style