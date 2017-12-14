Fitness Guru Massy Arias Embraces Her Natural Curls With The Big Chop

Fitness guru and CoverGirl model Massy Arias traded in her flatiron and opted to embrace her natural roots.

The celebrity fitness guru revealed via IG that she always wanted to have straight hair to be like her mom. But recently she decided to do the big chop and is embracing her natural curls for the sake of her daughter, Indi.

"I got tired of straightening my hair with heat, perms, and putting my scalp under so much stress being that I have mild scalp psoriasis," she wrote.