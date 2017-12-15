See Angela Simmons Make Her Play For Admission Into The Fenty Beauty Gang

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Looks like Angela Simmons is co-signing Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line alongside Gabourey Sidibe, who gave her stamp of approval back in September.
Sutton's mama gave us a quick nighttime slay, rocking Stunna Lip Paint and Yummy Extensions — a brand repped by her sister Vanessa Simmons. Not to mention, her face was beat for the gawds! Receipts below:
We love that Stunna Paint looks different on everyone, which proves it is definitely for all skin tones. The busy entrepreneur has previously shared her post-mom beauty struggles before, so we're happy to see her glow up!
"I’m not the best at doing my own hair. Q, Myesha, I have a team of like amazing people that work with me and help me make sure that I’m keeping it together," she previously told us.
"At night, sometimes I have to wait to wash my face until he [Sutton] goes to sleep! I guess when you’re home, you’re home and you just don’t want to do as much. You just want to be a mom!"
She has us tricked, because Angela is out here looking like a full-on MILF!
(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)
