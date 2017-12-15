See Angela Simmons Make Her Play For Admission Into The Fenty Beauty Gang

Mom's night out.

Published 21 hours ago

Looks like Angela Simmons is co-signing Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line alongside Gabourey Sidibewho gave her stamp of approval back in September

Sutton's mama gave us a quick nighttime slay, rocking Stunna Lip Paint and Yummy Extensions — a brand repped by her sister Vanessa Simmons. Not to mention, her face was beat for the gawds! Receipts below:

We love that Stunna Paint looks different on everyone, which proves it is definitely for all skin tones. The busy entrepreneur has previously shared her post-mom beauty struggles before, so we're happy to see her glow up! 

"I’m not the best at doing my own hair. Q, Myesha, I have a team of like amazing people that work with me and help me make sure that I’m keeping it together," she previously told us.  

"At night, sometimes I have to wait to wash my face until he [Sutton] goes to sleep! I guess when you’re home, you’re home and you just don’t want to do as much. You just want to be a mom!" 

She has us tricked, because Angela is out here looking like a full-on MILF!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)

