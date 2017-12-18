See The West Family Employee That Generously Let North West Do Her Makeup

(Photo: Kim Kardashian West via Instagram)















Kim previously shared that North had serious interest in becoming a beauty blogger (complete with a YouTube channel) despite Kanye's concern — looks like he changed his mind! Turns out the budding beauty expert has an affinity towards purple and pink hues. She dubbed her finished product a "butterfly look," as captioned by Kim. North shared, "It’ll be so magical at the end," mid-makeup session.

Maybelline even sent North a custom makeup kit with her name written in script, which would be any little girl's dream!

We have to applaud the staffer who had to endure North's vision, she showed off some serious patience. Seems like Kim is trying to spend as much time with her little girl before their new addition arrives in January. What do you think about North's makeup artist aspirations? Could this be a new lane for the Kardashian-West empire?

Written by Janell M. Hickman