See The West Family Employee That Generously Let North West Do Her Makeup

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
The oldest daughter of Kanye West, North, is following in mom Kim Kardashian and aunt Kylie Jenner's footsteps.
Over the weekend, the 4-year-old showed off her makeup skills as proud mama Kim documented the entire "glam session" on her Instagram stories.
Kim previously shared that North had serious interest in becoming a beauty blogger (complete with a YouTube channel) despite Kanye's concern — looks like he changed his mind!
Turns out the budding beauty expert has an affinity towards purple and pink hues. She dubbed her finished product a "butterfly look," as captioned by Kim. North shared, "It’ll be so magical at the end," mid-makeup session.
Unfortunately neither KKW Beauty nor Kylie Cosmetics made the cut — North prefers ColourPop Cosmetics and Maybelline as her products of choice. So shady! Perhaps she'd be more open to try Royalty Brown's cosmetics line that launched during Art Basel in Miami?
Maybelline even sent North a custom makeup kit with her name written in script, which would be any little girl's dream!
We have to applaud the staffer who had to endure North's vision, she showed off some serious patience. Seems like Kim is trying to spend as much time with her little girl before their new addition arrives in January.
What do you think about North's makeup artist aspirations? Could this be a new lane for the Kardashian-West empire?
(Photo: Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)
Jasmine Jordan just launched her own sneaker.
