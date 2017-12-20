Masika Kalysha Switched It Up On Us And Became A Blonde Bombshell

Guess we can call her Masika Monroe now? Because she's giving us all the retro vibes. But she's not the only reality TV star that wanted to test out the blonde waters. Former Basketball Wives LA's Malaysia Pargo also blessed the 'gram with a sexy pic to tease her latest project. Receipts below:

The beauty entrepreneur and Mane Choice ambassador recently went blonde for a sexy lingerie photo shoot taken by K Rish photos. She told her Instagram followers, "Now that I have your attention‼️ I'm launching something amazing in 12 hours that I can’t wait to share with you💋." Turns out, she's dropping a new line, Vanity in the City, based on the concept of "embracing your beauty without judgment!" Well, girl, you look bad AF, and we can't wait to try the new products. Do both ladies look better as blondes? We're sure you'll let us know either way!

Written by Brianna Allen