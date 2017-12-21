No Eyebrows? No Problem! You Can Now Glue Them On

Welcome to the final frontier of 2017 brow trends.

Published Yesterday

Something that we're looking forward to leaving in 2017 is the crazy eyebrow trend.

This past year we saw everything from zig-zag to barbed wire to Christmas tree brow styles. And just when our crazy brow fatigue was about to peak, we were granted a blessing: a somewhat normal brow craze.

Thank you, Black Santa, for this gift from above!

#신기한뷰티월드 🌟 눈썹 숱이 없어 고민이라면? 한 올 한 올 붙인 것 같은 #리얼리 의 ‘아이브로우 익스텐션’에 주목하세요. 일명 ‘바르는 눈썹 가발’로, 마치 내 눈썹 같은 리얼한 연출을 도와줍니다👀 젤 속에 담겨있는 화이버 눈썹을 브러시로 퍼서 연출하는데, 젤이 마르면서 실제 눈썹과 똑같은 효과를 준답니다✨ 눈썹 앞머리만 세워 채워도 좋고, 뒷부분만 붙여도 좋아요. 땀과 물에 강한 워터프루프라 더욱 안심하고 사용할 수 있습니다💛 (✍🏼Juyeon Woo) - Considering the fact that eyebrows are face’s natural frame, how your eyebrows look can determine how the rest of your face looks. Try #Reallyyy’s eyebrow extension to fill your empty brow area.

A post shared by Vogue Korea (@voguekorea) on

As shown above, you can now just paint tiny hairs straight onto your brow bone instead of filling them in by way of pencil or gel. As far as brow trends go, this one's pretty tame; for one, it actually makes sense

For those averse to microblading, there might be a more impermanent solution in just gluing fibers over your bare patches. 

Would you be down to glue some false hairs to your face? We're actually not so mad at this!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Vogue Korea via Instagram)

