See The 25-Year-Old Woman People Are Confusing For Meghan Markle

Getting mistaken as a royal isn't a bad thing, no?

Published Yesterday

To set the record straight, we are the first to admit that, no, all Black people do not look alike. 

However, we can't deny the uncanny resemblance model and humanitarian Lukwesa Morin has to Meghan Marklewhose fairytale wedding to Prince Harry is set for May 19, 2018.

Decide for yourself below: 

(Photo: Mark Martin)

“I’ve been told I look like her ever since she began starring in Suits,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I’ve been mistaken for her a couple of times as I’m walking down the street or in any public places. This has been going on for two years now.”

In fact, she recently won a Markle doppelgänger contest hosted by Beautifulpeople.com, although the graduate student at Johns Hopkins University is 11 years younger than the actress.

“I agree that I do have a striking resemblance to her,” she says. “I sat and examined her features one day and realized that there are very similar attributes. I don’t think I’m identical, but have very similar prominent features.”

Beyond their philanthropic resumés — these girls are #twinning and #winning. 

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photo: Mark Martin)

