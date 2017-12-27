Is She Or Isn't She?: Kylie's New Magazine Cover Creates Even More Confusion Surrounding Her Pregnancy

We hope you got everything you wished for this Christmas because we didn't — and we're admittedly salty. Many guessed that the KarJenner's minimal, denim-soaked advent calendar would reveal Kylie Jenner's alleged pregnancy by Christmas Day. But instead we got this:

Yep, after holding off as long as possible, and ahead of the day 25 reveal, Kylie shared a photo of her new cover for LOVE Magazine yesterday. As for the family advent calendar? Ms. Kylie Kristen Jenner was nowhere to be found in the photo! The one silver lining? We finally got Kanye! Kylie's exclusion from the card all together has us wondering if she's the new Rob, aka self-isolated and dormant. Photographed by her sister Kendall and interviewed by her mom Kris, Kylie's newest cover doesn't help the theory that she hasn't left her Calabasas compound in months. The magazine is celebrating her for...something, and she looks very serene whilst probably/definitely plugging Kylie Cosmetics. (Mary Jane Lip Kit, is that you???)

#BetterNotPout Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve 2017 A post shared by Kardashians (@kuwtkgirls) on Dec 26, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

It wasn't the Christmas post we wanted. But maybe — just maybe — it's the Christmas post we deserved. This is what we get for trying to Keep Up With The Kardashians, folks! Here's hoping they let us know what's good before 2018.

Written by BET Staff