See How Remy Ma Is Making Her Haters Green With Envy This Holiday Season

The beautiful union between rapper Papoose and Remy Ma is legit. Nope, not up for debate.
The husband and wife who share a serious passion for the rap game are almost never photographed without the other. They stay completing each other's bars — and without a doubt they compliment each other's fly.
They often find ways to subtly win. Don't believe us? The proof is in the photo:
Constantly on grind mode, the couple posed for the 'gram to give us all the feels! Money must be on their minds since the couple clearly used money green as their statement colors.
While Paps decided to play into the theme with his fur stole and sneakers, Remy went bold with emerald green hair! You know we had to get the details!
The custom-made wig, which was colored and styled by Brooklyn-based hairstylist, Andre Cavasier took a total of four blonde bundles with a matching frontal by Hair So Fab to achieve the full look.
We think she bodied this look. What are you thoughts? Drop a line in the comments.
