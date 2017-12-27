See Kim Kardashian's Take On A 'Low-Key Mom Look' For A Date With Saint And North

With only a few days left in 2017, and the Kardashian's "25 Days of Christmas" finally complete (sans Kylie), in true Kardashian spirit, Kim K. had to find a way to keep us talking in time for the new year. Mission accomplished!
Heading out for a little date night with her babies, North and Saint West, Kim decided to ditch her long platinum blonde hair (which she actually dyes blonde), to go back to her blunt cut bob, which we dubbed as this year's celebrity "go-to" hairstyle.
Of course, Kim was dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy Season 6, repping her hubby Kanye West's line. She definitely nailed cozy-sexy-chic with not one, but two kids in tow.
Blonde looks good on Kim, but we can't help but have a strong feeling that she'll be over the blonde 'do in the new year. She said it takes nearly 13 hours to achieve this shade of platinum. Insane!
