Ahead Of The Curve? Cardi B Debuts Her New 'Velvet Blue' Hair Color

We can't keep up!
It took less than a week for Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B to ditch the retro glam hairdo she debuted on the official track cover of her single “Bartier Cardi” in exchange for her signature 24+ inch wigs.
Peep her #inches below:
Chile, that hair is layin'! Styled by Atlanta hairstylist Arrogant Tae, her "Velvet Blue Mink Full Lace Unit" by Fabulous Hair Boutique is nothing short of flawless!
Here's how the slay continued the next day:
The silk press by hairstylist Micah really shows the blackish-blue sheen.
Is there ever a time when Cardi's hair (or nails!) are not on 10? Nope. That's why she's beauty goals for 2018.
COMMENTS