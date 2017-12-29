Ahead Of The Curve? Cardi B Debuts Her New 'Velvet Blue' Hair Color

Peep her #inches below:

It took less than a week for Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B to ditch the retro glam hairdo she debuted on the official track cover of her single “Bartier Cardi” in exchange for her signature 24+ inch wigs .

We can't keep up!

Chile, that hair is layin'! Styled by Atlanta hairstylist Arrogant Tae, her "Velvet Blue Mink Full Lace Unit" by Fabulous Hair Boutique is nothing short of flawless!

Here's how the slay continued the next day: