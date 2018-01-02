Ice Queen: See Monica Debut Frosty Blue Wig And Matching Fur For 2018

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Monica is on her grown woman for 2018 — and her new look is too icy to ignore! Brrrr!
Braving the cold while ringing in the New Year in her hometown of Atlanta, Monica linked up with her celeb friends Yung Joc, T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, backstage at an Xscape concert.
All bundled up in style with a baby blue fur coat, the mother of three looked amazing. While her fashion was on point, we couldn't help but freeze (get it?!) and notice her powdery blue 'do.
Recently citing herself as her own stylist, we can't say we were surprised to see the 37-year-old in her signature oversized coat, but her new hair color was an unexpected change for the new year!
Turns out, the hands behind the hair (wig) slay belonged to celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, based in Atlanta.
We love it! Though it leaves us wondering if the blunt cut bob, which we named 2017's "Cut Of The Year," will cut competition again this year.
Let us know your predictions for what 2018's hottest hair look will be in the comments below!
(Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
