Ice Queen: See Monica Debut Frosty Blue Wig And Matching Fur For 2018

Monica is on her grown woman for 2018 — and her new look is too icy to ignore! Brrrr!

Braving the cold while ringing in the New Year in her hometown of Atlanta, Monica linked up with her celeb friends Yung Joc, T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, backstage at an Xscape concert.

All bundled up in style with a baby blue fur coat, the mother of three looked amazing. While her fashion was on point, we couldn't help but freeze (get it?!) and notice her powdery blue 'do.