See Newly Single Angela Simmons Bring The Heat To Miami With Blonde Braids

Can a style switch up heal a broken heart?

Published 2 hours ago

New year, new look? 

Despite annoucing her recent splitAngela Simmons looks flawless and unbothered in her new blonde, waist-length box braids. 

Tonight call me Renee 😂 #MyNewNameUntilTheseBriadsComeOut ha

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

It feels like we just saw her natural locks on the 'gram last week when she revealed her secret product for her major #growthgoals.

The braids are a departure from Angela's typically M.O., but we are here for it! 

Plus, she is always switching it up. After all, she is a Yummy Hair extensions ambassador along with sister, Vanessa.

Angela Renee #AroundTheWay

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Once again, Angela proves she can rock any hairstyle. What should her next hair look be? Sound off below.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)

