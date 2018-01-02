See Newly Single Angela Simmons Bring The Heat To Miami With Blonde Braids

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
New year, new look?
Despite annoucing her recent split, Angela Simmons looks flawless and unbothered in her new blonde, waist-length box braids.
It feels like we just saw her natural locks on the 'gram last week when she revealed her secret product for her major #growthgoals.
The braids are a departure from Angela's typically M.O., but we are here for it!
Plus, she is always switching it up. After all, she is a Yummy Hair extensions ambassador along with sister, Vanessa.
Once again, Angela proves she can rock any hairstyle. What should her next hair look be? Sound off below.
(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
COMMENTS