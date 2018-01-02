Did Sofia Richie Switch Up Her Hair Color For 34-Year-Old Bae Scott Disick?

Attention all who care about celeb transformations: Sofia Richie does not look like the following anymore.

Ahead of her New Year's Eve jaunt to Aspen, Sofia decided to go back to her natural hair color and rejoin #teambrunette.

She traveled with Scott Disick via private plane (#JetsmarterAd or nah?) to the wintery enclave because they date and would like everyone to know, hence the Insta-heavy PDA.

Above, if you look very quickly, Sofia resembles Kourtney Kardashian in that she's short, cloaked in fur and is (newly) brunette. You know what they say about people having types!

Have fun, you two!