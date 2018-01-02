Did Sofia Richie Switch Up Her Hair Color For 34-Year-Old Bae Scott Disick?

Did Sofia Richie Switch Up Her Hair Color For 34-Year-Old Bae Scott Disick?

He does have a thing for brunettes *wink, wink*

Published 1 hour ago

Attention all who care about celeb transformations: Sofia Richie does not look like the following anymore.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Ahead of her New Year's Eve jaunt to Aspen, Sofia decided to go back to her natural hair color and rejoin #teambrunette.

Ready for 2018

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

I’m on a whole new year vibe

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

She traveled with Scott Disick via private plane (#JetsmarterAd or nah?) to the wintery enclave because they date and would like everyone to know, hence the Insta-heavy PDA.

Above, if you look very quickly, Sofia resembles Kourtney Kardashian in that she's short, cloaked in fur and is (newly) brunette. You know what they say about people having types!

Have fun, you two!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Pat McGrath's Unlimited Collection )

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style