See The Procedure Amber Rose Just Went Under The Needle For

While most of us scurry to the gym to meet our New Year's resolution goals, Amber Rose made an appointment to see a plastic surgeon—and it's not for a tummy-tuck or fat transfer either!
Instead, she visited world-renowned facial plastic surgeon from Dr. 90210 and Netflix's Celebrity Plastic Surgeons Dr. Jason Diamond MD — most known for working his magic on Kim Kardashian — for some "skin tightening."
Yesterday, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video getting her face tightened in Dr. Diamond's chair. Catch a glimpse below:
Although we don't think she needs it, after calling the surgeon "truly amazing" in the caption, we'd assume she's happy with his work.
We have to be honest, the median age of celebs getting "skin tightening" is getting younger and younger. Even NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders convinced a millennial BET staffer to get his first shot.
Talk to us, BET fam, do you think there is still a minimum age to get botox? Hit us up in the comments.
(Photo: Amber Rose via Instagram)
