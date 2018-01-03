See The Procedure Amber Rose Just Went Under The Needle For

While most of us scurry to the gym to meet our New Year's resolution goals, Amber Rose made an appointment to see a plastic surgeon—and it's not for a tummy-tuck or fat transfer either!

Instead, she visited world-renowned facial plastic surgeon from Dr. 90210 and Netflix's Celebrity Plastic Surgeons Dr. Jason Diamond MD — most known for working his magic on Kim Kardashian — for some "skin tightening."

Yesterday, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram to share a video getting her face tightened in Dr. Diamond's chair. Catch a glimpse below: