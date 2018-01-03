Wait, How Do Kris Jenner And La La Anthony Have The Same Hair?

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
New year, new...hair? Celebrities are definitely taking 2018 in stride with daring looks from the jump.
Yesterday, we reported that Kim Kardashian was pondering a new look for the new year. It seems that her mom, Kris Jenner, has beat her to the punch, though — and with a KKW kopykat look, no less!
Mama Jenner nixed her naturally raven-colored tresses in favor of a punchy peroxide dye job. Truthfully, we should've seen this coming — Kris loves copying her kids, most especially Kimber! We must say, however, that we're into it!
The icy color manages to look chic without entering Cruella de Vil category, which is actually harder than it sounds! Platinum is not for the faint of heart, sweeties (and doesn't necessarily look good on everyone!).
And while 2017 may be over, La La's never-ending glow up is here to stay. Her latest bright spot? The new platinum 'do she debuted just in time to ring in the new year!
While the white-blonde dye job might've been a peak-2017 trend, these hot mamas make the case for ushering this style into 2018.
Hope you ladies stocked up on purple shampoo!
(Photos from left: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Barry King/Getty Images)
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
