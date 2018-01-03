Raven-Symoné Cancels Her Natural Hair, Says She Will Only Wear Weaves And Wigs

The adorable little curls we knew Raven-Symoné to wear on The Cosby Show are no more. The actress is all about that wig life — and has no plans to turn back to letting her natural hair loose anytime soon. The 32-year-old recently told ESSENCE Now she is always inspired to change up her hairstyles. "It’s mostly because I had to have one style of hair my whole entire childhood for work: the long curls. It was cute, but you know I’m tired of it now so the good thing is there’s the weaves. There’s the wigs. And why not have fun?"

#FBF 💕 A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Some may think Raven-Symoné has no curls since she is always in wigs or weaves, but she wanted to set the record straight. "I have curls. I really do, I have curls. You won’t be seeing it, but I got curls, and I like my curls and I feel like when I wear my curly hair it’s really Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman that my parents birthed and who I am. It’s not the person that’s on camera or this that’s why you’ll rarely see that hair."

She also reveals that fellow actresses Viola Davis and Jurnee Smollett provide her with plenty of hair inspiration. She loves the freedom that hair pieces give her to be creative with her looks. Raven-Symoné is not afraid to try an all-blonde look as a Black woman — and wants other women to feel equally as empowered. We can't be mad at that. Wonder what bold cut or color she will try for 2018? Sound off below!

Written by Brianna Allen