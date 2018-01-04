See Ciara's Makeup Free Photoshoot By Husband Russell Wilson

Looks like Russell found a new hobby.

Published 7 hours ago

Ciara's post-baby bod somehow made her even hotter than before the baby.

While not necessarily a relatable snapback, you can't lie — she looks good. And she knows it. More power to her! Just yesterday, she rang in the new year with some sexy new flicks. 

CiCi shows us how a classy thirst trap is done. Shot by her adorable hubby, Russell Wilson, Ciara goes makeup free in a series of four gorgeous portraits.

The couple may have famously abstained from sex prior to marriage (god bless!), but these new photos are anything but puritanical!

Ciara is literally glowing from the inside out — a testament to her newfound happiness! Keep shining on 'em, CiCi!

