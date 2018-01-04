No One Noticed India Love's New Braids Because She Debuted Them With A Butt Workout

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
It's a new year—and best believe reality star India Love is already back at it the gym. You know, to "build on those hips."
Catch the fitness enthusiast in action below:
While she considers herself "under construction," those abs tell a whole other story. She happily flaunted her 6-pack along with her new braids on a recent Instagram post.
Are we the only ones a little jealous?
As for her new 'do, it's complements of California-based hairstylist NeNee (@creativexhands), known for laying braided slay on celebrities including Blac Chyna, who blew us all away with her floor-length braids at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors.
Amazing abs? Braided hair? We might be onto her secret to hittin' the gym.
(Photo: India Love via Instagram)
