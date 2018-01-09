We Had To Do A Double Take Looking At Eva Marcille With Her New Long Hair

See how she made her "RHOA" debut.

Published 3 hours ago

Remember her pixie, remember her braids? Well now model turned reality TV star Eva Marcille has a brand new look. The 33-year-old mom-to-be debuted a long blonde wig to Instagram — and we are shook!

Clearly, she is all about being a part of the "long hair, don't care crew" as her highly anticipated debut on the Real Housewives of Atlanta draws near. Over the years, Eva has definitely evolved her look so we're excited to see her trying something new. 

See the "New Eva" below: 

Preggo on set #working

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Between the engagement and pregnancy, she's glowing like a golden Barbie! OK, girl we see you.

Which look of hers are you loving the most? Let us know in the comments below!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Eva Marcille via Instagram)

