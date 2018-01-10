Unbothered! Alexis Skyy Shows Off Her New Hair Extensions Process Admist Baby's Continued Hospitalization

The past couple days have not been easy for reality star Alexis Skyy. If you haven't heard, Alexis is still caring for her one-pound baby girl, Alayia, who Alexis and Fetty Wap welcomed on Jan. 4 — three months early due to complications. Having to manage her time between caring for her infant child in the hospital to getting back to business, it's easy to see why the 23-year-old mother referred to this time in her life as "a roller coaster of emotions," in her recent Instagram post:

While many were impressed by her swift snapback, others were quick to troll the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star, with people saying they were unimpressed with her use of social media, resulting in Fetty Wap clapping back. Our thoughts? You can't dictate how someone expresses their worry. Social media may be her therapy. We suspect that this may also have been the case when Alexis decided to get her hair done with micro links by Atlanta stylist Metowi. See the video of the perfection and versatility of the micro links below:

A post shared by Microlink Innovator& Master 👸🏽 (@metowi) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:21pm PST

Here's a before and after showing Alexis' natural hair:

A post shared by Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

"This is my first time trying micro links since I just came from the hospital I needed something simple and nice that i could maintain," she shared honestly on her Instagram post. "It looks amazing @metowi ..also want to thank @iloveindique for my bundles the hair feels amazing ❤️." We hope this helps, and we'll continue praying for the best for the whole family!

Written by BET Staff