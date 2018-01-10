See How Jada Pinkett Smith Changed Up Her Hair For 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith debuted a bold new haircut on the 'gram and we are shook! The 46-year-old can definitely rock any hairstyle — from a short blonde pixie to braids or even a long, slicked back ponytail. She has no shame in her game when it comes to changing it up! We mean, it's 2018, so why not?

The Girls Trip actress is giving us a very edgy/retro '90s vibes with this look. We're curious to know if she has a new role in the works or is this just a "new year, new me" look? Either way, she's killing it!