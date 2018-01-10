See Lupita Nyong'o Shatter Traditions On The Red Carpet In A Crop Top And Long Senegalese Twists

Never can it be said that twists are not elegant.

Published 8 hours ago

Showing up at the National Board of Review Awards in New York on Tuesday, we couldn't keep our eyes off the beautiful actress Lupita Nyong'o

Glowing to perfection, the Black Panther star, showed off her perfectly sculpted body in a classy and couture two-piece sparkly gown.

While many were in allure of the 34-year-old's nicely toned abs, we couldn't keep our eyes off her beauty.

Choosing to ditch her signature short hair in favor of long Senegalese twists, we are in love with her perfectly pinned loose side bun. 

Stunning as always! 

