La La Anthony Really Does Use KKW Beauty Products

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
There's no denying that La La Anthony's glow-up has been epic. After years of guessing what her secret is, the Power actress finally shed light on her skin, hair and makeup must-haves as told to Into The Gloss.
If you are one of La La's 7.1 million Instagram followers, you know she loves to stay on her fitness grind. So, she tries to wash and condition her hair once a week with her fave products from Kim Kimble (who also works with Beyoncé).
"I use the Kim Kimble Silk Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner and anything that cleans the scalp. I like the Mizani products, too." La La also tells ITG, "hot oil treatments and conditioning are all really important... I love the Oribe Moisture Surge Mask you can leave on for a couple hours."
When it comes to makeup, let's just say BFF Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty is one of her go-tos. "I start with NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, and the KKW Beauty contour kits have been really great. I also use her [Kim's] Ultralight Beam Duo and some L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara."
To maintain fabulous complexion, she visits Skin By Mamie regularly for her facials. But at-home, she uses two drugstore faves: Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes and Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser.
Now that we have all the tea, we might be picking up a few of these products. Thanks La La for breaking it all down!
(Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)
