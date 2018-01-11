La La Anthony Really Does Use KKW Beauty Products

There's no denying that La La Anthony's glow-up has been epic. After years of guessing what her secret is, the Power actress finally shed light on her skin, hair and makeup must-haves as told to Into The Gloss.

If you are one of La La's 7.1 million Instagram followers, you know she loves to stay on her fitness grind. So, she tries to wash and condition her hair once a week with her fave products from Kim Kimble (who also works with Beyoncé).

"I use the Kim Kimble Silk Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner and anything that cleans the scalp. I like the Mizani products, too." La La also tells ITG, "hot oil treatments and conditioning are all really important... I love the Oribe Moisture Surge Mask you can leave on for a couple hours."