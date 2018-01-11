See The 3 Different Hairstyles Oprah Is Experimenting With For February

After an eventful week (which included a poignant and historic acceptance speech, an entire country projecting a presidential run onto her, and mudslides that devastated her neighbors), we're very happy to see Oprah letting loose and having a ball on not one, not two, but three O Magazine covers for its February issue — and looking absolutely fantastic, per usual.

The cover asks the following: "What defines you?" Coincidently marking Black History Month, O says, "It's not your hair, your job, or even the way you vote. Get ready to embrace the essential you!"

With these three covers and looks, Oprah shows off her range — and that you'd be hard-pressed to find a vibe that she can't embody.

First up, we have an unbe-weave-ably voluminous 'do with perfectly defined curls. For her second February cover, Oprah takes a walk on the wild side with what her stylist describes as a "power pony" — one that is #thicc and colorful! Oprah proves that spunky dye jobs do not come with an age limit. We could get used to seeing her with pink hair! Last but not least, we have a spunky, fringey bob. And no, Oprah didn't have a #BigChop on set...issa wig! In a video describing her wig look, O says the following: "I haven't had bangs since 1992. Bangs are back. Why? Because I said so."

Still lusting over Oprah's flawless Golden Globes hair? The secret to those shiny AF curls is actually just one tool — the BaBylissPRO Nano Titamum 1” Straighten Iron ($139.95). Oprah's 5-person glam team not included with purchase, but at least you can take comfort in the fact that you have the very same appliance that touched the queen's tresses!

Which February cover look is your fave?