'Very Rich' NeNe Leakes Swears By This $5 Beauty Product

It's no secret that NeNe Leakes lives a lavish life — and has been for quite some time now.
From the fly wigs to the icy jewelry to her high maintenance personality, NeNe is certainly a glam queen. But now, she is also living proof that being fly doesn't always cost a fortune.
Recently the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed to Essence that her number-one lip gloss is only $5. Yep, Nene is down for using good 'ol drugstore brand NYX.
That's right, just because she is "very rich b*tch" doesn't mean her entire makeup pouch is full of expensive products.
She shared the selfie above wearing NYX's Mega Shine Lip Gloss which, according to her, looks great on Black women. NeNe also shared that the best part about this lipgloss is that it goes on smooth and isn't sticky. Who knew?
Here's proof that all your glosses don't have to be $15 plus from Sephora — try checking out your local drug store first. Ladies, which cheap beauty brands do you love? Let us know in the comments below.
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
