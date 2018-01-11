'Very Rich' NeNe Leakes Swears By This $5 Beauty Product

It's no secret that NeNe Leakes lives a lavish life — and has been for quite some time now.

From the fly wigs to the icy jewelry to her high maintenance personality, NeNe is certainly a glam queen. But now, she is also living proof that being fly doesn't always cost a fortune.

Recently the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed to Essence that her number-one lip gloss is only $5. Yep, Nene is down for using good 'ol drugstore brand NYX.