See Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Repping Black Power In Her New Chanel Campaign

Like mother, like daughter?
Following in the footsteps of Chanel ambassador Willow Smith, Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is the recent star of the iconic fragrance Chance. The budding model was looking amazing AF rocking waist-length box braids with a middle part in the short film.
See for yourself below:
This isn't her first time in the spotlight — the 19-year-old has been featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Ivy Park and even walked in Kanye West's Yeezy show Season 5. She may only be 5-foot-3, but she is absolutely killing the game.
Last year, Selah told Vogue she gets most of her fashion inspo from her mother. But are we surprised?
“I think my mom for one is incredibly fashionable... She’s the one who exposed me to the fashion world simply because of everything that she has. Our basement is literally like a museum of couture! It’s insane. I can go shopping down there, and I do."
Not to mention, this young fashion mogul is breaking barriers with her box braids (her signature look), which we are not used to seeing with a brand like Chanel.
Go ahead sis, do it for the culture one time!
(Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage)
