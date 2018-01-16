See The Sexy Way Iggy Azalea Is Debuting Her New Red Hair

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Iggy Azalea has come to slay our lives with this fire red wig. The 27-year-old is no stranger to a bold hairstyle because she definitely loves to change it up.
The singer debuted the new look on the 'gram, giving us a little twirl showing off her snatched AF bawdy.
See below for yourself:
Although we love her signature long blonde hair, we wonder what she will change it to next? Let us know what you think of her new wig below.
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.
COMMENTS