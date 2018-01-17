See The $39 Product Reginae Carter Swears By For Keeping Her Hair Healthy Under Her Weave

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Our little sis Reginae Carter is just one of those girls who keeps her hair laid and slayed. From constantly rocking different lengths to switching up her look with bold colors, there is never a moment when she's not offering hair perfection.
The method to her quick hair changes? Weaves and wigs, of course!
Now, thanks to a recent Instagram post, we have the secret to how she keeps her hair healthy underneath all the style changes.
"I’m loving this @Hairfinity beneath the weave scalp purifying shampoo & conditioner," Reginae shared in the post. "The Peppermint Oil and Tea Tree Oil are really good for my scalp and natural hair underneath my weave."
You know we had to get the deets.
Turns out Hairfinity's Beneath The Weave Purify and Protect Kit ($39.99) consists of a Scalp Purifying Shampoo that "cleanses and detoxes without stripping your hair of its natural oils" and a Moisture Restoring Conditioner which "brings your hair to an optimal moisture level."
According to Hairfinity's website, they claim their "Hairfinity Beneath the Weave formulas are the first of its kind, created to target the hair and scalp under extensions and protective hairstyles."
Our girl just dropped a gem that may change the weave game! What are we thinking, ladies? Should we try? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
