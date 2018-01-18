WTH? A Former Employee Is Claiming Ulta 'Cleans' And Resells Used Makeup That's Been Returned

Pulling out your favorite makeup palette for a little mid-day touch up? We'd hate to say it, but you may not be the only one who dabbled in your eyeshadow. Yeah, get ready to be grossed out! Although it's hard at times, we all have to heed the warnings and replace our favorite makeup products before it becomes a petri dish of bacteria, but shopping for "new" makeup will never be the same thanks to a former Ulta employee.

So I’m gonna start a thread about a serious matter because I feel like makeup lovers should know what’s going on behind closed doors. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

According to a series of tweets, the former Ulta employee is alleging that managers have employees "clean" and repackage makeup that is damaged and at times used.

Take a few minutes to read the horrific claims for yourself:

They would resell EVERYTHING. ( makeup , hair care , skincare, fragrance ,hair tools, etc. ) — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Fatinamxo then continued to share that Ulta managers actually taught employee's how to "clean" and repackage returned items to get them back on the shelves for resale.

Managers would get pissed if they saw items in the damage bin that looked resell able. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

For those who need photo evidence, that was provided too:

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018 They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

We are disgusted! As if it needed to get any worse, the former employee recalled speaking with corporate and they didn't seem to be much help:

She was speechless and told me along the lines of “ I’ll look into the situation “. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Even more astonishing, allegedly other Ulta employees across the country chimed in with their own stories that match up with her claims:

I thought it was only my store but looks like it’s most of them. pic.twitter.com/vw6bT1cL6j — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018 People across the country experiencing the same pic.twitter.com/bAt9r3ZMZC — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

A spokesperson for Ulta Beauty responded to the allegations in a statement to BuzzFeed, stating: "The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us. We take any concern of this nature very seriously and are looking into these claims.



Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest quality products are sold in our stores and online and, we prohibit the resale of used or damaged products. Our store associates are trained to catalogue those items and then properly dispose of them. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline.



In addition to swiftly evaluating claims recently shared on social channels, we are reviewing our existing practices to ensure compliance with our product quality policies. If there is a way for us to do better, we will."

We don't know what's going on with Ulta, but we sure did learn one thing that cannot be better summed up than by Fatinamxo herself:

This should be a warning to everyone. Always check your makeup before you leave. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Better safe than sorry. We'd suggest being cautious wherever you buy.

Written by Tweety Elitou