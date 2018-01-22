Halle Berry Shaved Half Her Head And Walked The Red Carpet Like A Boss

Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters
Everyone is showing skin but her.
Is there ever a time when Halle Berry isn't leaving us in awe with her radiance?
Arriving at the 2018 SAG Awards in a stunning custom, handmade Pamella Roland gown, all eyes were on the 51-year-old's red carpet style.
Looking completely youthful, the mother of two was photographed showing off her red carpet style with a high ponytail and light makeup to give off her natural beauty.
While many were distracted by her cleavage, we couldn't help but take note on her daring undercut do. Take a look below:
Perfection. Although, this isn't the first time we've seen this cut on Halle, we wouldn't be surprised if women go running to the salon to get the newest "Halle Berry."
She's such a trendsetter.
(Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
