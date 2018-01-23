See The Barbie Vibes Kandi Burruss' Daughter, Riley, Is Giving With Her New Pink Hair

She got a pink Lamborghini or nah?

Published 3 hours ago

All the true Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that these ladies do not play when it comes to their wigs. They always have a new wig for each episode.

So like mother, like daughter? It looks like Kandi Burruss' daughter, Riley, is following in her footsteps. The 15-year-old was seen in New York City slaying a waist-length hot pink wig.

NYC

Back in the A👑

She was definitely giving us Nicki Minaj vibes looking like a Black Barbie. Go 'head, Riley, growing all up. Wonder what look she will go for next?

