See The Barbie Vibes Kandi Burruss' Daughter, Riley, Is Giving With Her New Pink Hair

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
All the true Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that these ladies do not play when it comes to their wigs. They always have a new wig for each episode.
So like mother, like daughter? It looks like Kandi Burruss' daughter, Riley, is following in her footsteps. The 15-year-old was seen in New York City slaying a waist-length hot pink wig.
See the slay below:
She was definitely giving us Nicki Minaj vibes looking like a Black Barbie. Go 'head, Riley, growing all up. Wonder what look she will go for next?
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
See her elegant and edgy look.
COMMENTS