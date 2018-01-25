See Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong'o Keep It Real By Removing Her Own Braids On Social Media

We are all too familiar with the Black girl struggle of getting your hair braided. The agony of several hours in the chair (unless you are Porsha Williams) coupled with the process of taking our your own braids can be a total nightmare.

But clearly not for Lupita Nyong'o. The Black Panther star is as humble as them come. She shared an Instagram photo of taking down her braids to let her natural curls lose — and the internet is totally freaking out.

See for yourself below: