See Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong'o Keep It Real By Removing Her Own Braids On Social Media

No diva behavior here.

Published 5 hours ago

We are all too familiar with the Black girl struggle of getting your hair braided. The agony of several hours in the chair (unless you are Porsha Williams) coupled with the process of taking our your own braids can be a total nightmare. 

But clearly not for Lupita Nyong'oThe Black Panther star is as humble as them come. She shared an Instagram photo of taking down her braids to let her natural curls lose — and the internet is totally freaking out. 

See for yourself below: 

Out with the old, in with the older! #ThatBraidingLifespan #dtmh

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

The 36-year-old actress captioned her photo, "out with the old, in with the older!" So, if Lupita can take her own braids out, we guess we can too!

We wonder what new hairstyle she'll debut at the highly anticipated Black Panther debut — or the remainder of awards season in general.

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

