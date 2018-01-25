See How Motherhood Is Forcing Khloe Kardashian To Embrace Her Natural Hair

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
If you haven't noticed, KUWTK reality star and mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian has ditched her signature bone straight hair in favor a new, curly look since she announced her pregnancy with basketball star Tristan Thompson in December.
And yes, it's actually on purpose — here's why:
Turns out since she's gotten pregnant, she can’t get Brazilian blowouts due to the heavy amount of chemicals combined with heat needed to straighten her hair. And surprisingly, she's “actually” come to love the style!
“Now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back,” the 33-year-old shared with Yahoo. “It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back.”
Always looking for ways to maintain her millionaire bag (FYI: she's a total bargain shopper) — don't think KoKo wants to spend her money on beauty products to keep up on her curls.
She's actually been asking her celebrity hair stylist, Jen Atkin, to send her the Ouai Wave Spray ($26), confessing she's “cheap and I don’t want to buy this.”
That's why we rock with KoKo! She stays saying what we're thinking.
(Photo: Nicole Weingart/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
