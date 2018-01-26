EJ Johnson Updates His Appearance In A Major Way With New Blonde Hair

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
One thing is for certain —EJ Johnson is no wallflower. And he's not afraid to be his authentic self either!
The Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills standout caught up with his former castmate Dorothy Wang last night in Los Angeles. While you might have been distracted by his crop top and Hermès Birkin bag, we could help but notice his brand-new blonde bob.
See below for his latest flick:
New year, who dis? Looks like EJ isn't playing with us in 2018. He's not new to the wig game either, he previously rocked a Cruella De Vil costume for Halloween.
Hate if you want to, but homeboy is killing it on our opinion. What do you think his next look should be? Sound off below.
(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM)
